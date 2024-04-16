Local

Boeing’s Starliner rolls out of KSC ahead of first crewed launch

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Starliner move at KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft was on the move Tuesday.

Starliner made its way from Kennedy Space Center to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Teams loaded Starliner onto the transporter at KSC’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility on Monday.

Early Tuesday, Boeing said its teams completed final checks for the 10-mile journey to United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility at CCSFS.

That’s where it will be lifted atop ULA’s Atlas V rocket.

Boeing shared images of Starliner’s early morning journey on the Space Coast.

NASA is targeting a launch no earlier than May 6.

The crewed flight test will send two astronauts to the International Space Station.

