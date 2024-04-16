Boeing’s Starliner rolls out of KSC ahead of first crewed launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft was on the move Tuesday.

Starliner made its way from Kennedy Space Center to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Teams loaded Starliner onto the transporter at KSC’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility on Monday.

Early Tuesday, Boeing said its teams completed final checks for the 10-mile journey to United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility at CCSFS.

The #AtlasV will receive its precious cargo today as the @BoeingSpace #Starliner spacecraft is transported to ULA's Vertical Integration Facility and lifted onto the rocket.



Launch of the Crew Flight Test (#CFT) is NET May 6 https://t.co/yCCjHu9R5K pic.twitter.com/UJvPnVB2CT — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 16, 2024

That’s where it will be lifted atop ULA’s Atlas V rocket.

Boeing shared images of Starliner’s early morning journey on the Space Coast.

A moment in history.#Starliner is making the turn past @NASA's historic Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).



The VAB is where the Saturn V rocket and the Space Shuttle were assembled. Today it's where the Space Launch System rocket is assembled ahead of Artemis missions. pic.twitter.com/Yht8CrIdX5 — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) April 16, 2024

NASA is targeting a launch no earlier than May 6.

The crewed flight test will send two astronauts to the International Space Station.

