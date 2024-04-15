FHP plans to use “Facetime” like technology to respond to minor car crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. — As technology evolves, the Florida State Highway Patrol is aiming to use a program that will cut response times to minor crashes down significantly.

The video calling program will put a driver in touch with a dispatcher who will ask a few questions. Once finished, the dispatcher will see if the driver qualifies for a video call to a desk trooper.

FHP said the desk trooper handling the calls would be someone on administrative or light duty.

“This is really for your stop-and-go traffic on I-4 and cars happen to bump each other,” said Mark Brown, Lieutenant Colone for Florida Highway Patrol.

Brown said the partnership with Central Florida Expressway Authority will allow the desk trooper to use software that will “Facetime” the caller with permission to see the scene live, collect pictures of the crash, and conduct the investigation so the drivers can leave the scene.

“It’s a click of a button, and then they are connected with the people roadside opposed to having to drive through traffic or drive from one side of the county to another,” said Brown.

As long as the cars are drivable, no roadblocks, no hit-and-runs, and no one is under the influence, you can qualify for the video calling services.

“If there is any suspicion that somebody may be impaired, we’re not going to use this program right. We’re going to send them a law enforcement officer to make sure that we do what needs to be done,” said Brown.

Brown said the program to cut high-volume calls and help with low staffing. In 2022, FHP reported more than 40,000 crashes in Central Florida that contained property damage.

Brown said for the past 13 months the agency has worked through the program before rolling it out in the summer.

