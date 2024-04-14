Police: Driver dies after a medical episode in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department said a man died after experiencing a medical episode that caused him to crash into a tree.

Police said that, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers had responded to the area of Parkway Drive and Croton Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Officials said upon arrival, they discovered that the driver of a 2012 Nissan Frontier had possibly suffered a medical episode while driving.

The 81-year-old Gary Hurd died several hours later at Melbourne Regional Medical Center, police said.

Investigators said the Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Parkway Drive, approaching Croton Road.

According to police, the car drove off the roadway to the right and hit a standing tree at the northwest corner of the intersection.

