Shooting targets SUV with 6 people inside, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A person is injured after a vehicle with six people inside was shot at, the Titusville Police Department said.

Police said they received a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for the intersection of South DeLeon Avenue and W.C. Stafford Street.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults, 2 juveniles and one infant in a white Hyundai Tucson SUV.

The passengers told law enforcement they heard multiple loud “thumps” in their vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to a news release.

An adult passenger was injured by debris and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators said they believe the SUV was targeted in an isolated incident, and a suspect could have fired multiple shots from nearby.

Titusville Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and looking for more information.

Contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or submit an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

See a map of the location below:

