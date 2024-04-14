Police: Motorcyclist dead in Orange City crash

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Orange City Police and Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to the police, the crash happened around 10:14 a.m. on Saxon Boulevard and Medical Plaza Drive.

Police said a 2022 red Ducati motorcycle was driving eastbound on Saxon Boulevard.

Read: Father of Madeline Soto joins community during honoring vigil

Police said a 2023 grey Mitsubishi SUV was driving westbound on Saxon Boulevard and attempted a left turn into 1024 Saxon Blvd.

Officials said both vehicles collided, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown off his bike.

Read: Iran launches drones toward Israel; Biden condemns ‘brazen attack’

Orange City Police said the motorcyclist, 22-year-old Matthew Manzur of Deltona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car driver, 69-year-old Sebastian Qualantone of Deltona, had minimal injuries.

Read: L3 Harris Technologies unexpectedly lays off dozens in Brevard County

Eastbound Saxon is being diverted to Threadgill Place, Police said.

Investigators said if you have additional information concerning this incident, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigators Sgt Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group