Iran launches drones toward Israel, military spokesperson says

Officials with Israel’s military said on Saturday that Iran has launched several drones toward Israel.

>> Read more trending news

Israeli Army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday night that it would take several hours for the drones to arrive, according to The Associated Press. He added that Israel was prepared for any strikes.

President Joe Biden cut short a beach weekend Saturday to return to the White House and meet with his staff, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian forces seized a container ship with links to Israel in the Persian Gulf, It was believed to be a retaliation for Israel’s airstrike attack in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1 that killed several Iranian military officers, according to The New York Times.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge, according to the AP. Israel has not commented about that attack.

Hagari told reporters in a televised briefing that Iran “fired drones from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” the Times reported.

He added that Israeli forces were monitoring the threat.

© 2024 Cox Media Group