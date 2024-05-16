Universal buys land near convention center, proposed SunRail station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort has closed a deal to buy 62 acres across the street from the massive affordable housing community being built on land it owns near the Orange County Convention Center.

Orange County records show the theme park’s related Universal City Development Partners Ltd. paid $4 million to A-R HHC Orlando New Parcel Owner LLC in a transaction that closed May 15. The seller is a subsidiary of Houston-based RIDA Development Corp., which owns the nearby Hilton Orlando.

The deed, which posted May 16, shows Universal bought two parcels on the south side of Destination Parkway and north of the Beachline Expressway.

