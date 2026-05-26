Women charged in DeLand dog attack case to appear in court

DELAND, Fla. — Two women charged in connection with a fatal dog attack in Volusia County are expected in court on Tuesday.

A judge is scheduled to set a trial date for Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil, who face charges of tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from an incident in January of last year in DeLand, where 8-year-old Michael Millett was killed in a dog attack.

A judge is expected to issue a start date for the trial during Tuesday’s court hearing.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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