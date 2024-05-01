Meet the NASA astronauts in the Starliner flight test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is preparing to blast off from Florida’s Space Coast next week.

Two astronauts will conduct a test flight aboard the company’s spacecraft to approach the International Space Station.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been getting ready for the launch and gave an update on Wednesday.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft are scheduled to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

Learn more about the NASA astronauts below:

Starliner Pilot Sunita “Suni” Williams

Sunita Williams has spent 322 days at the International Space Station during Expeditions 15, 16, 32 and 33.

She also completed seven spacewalks since being selected by NASA in 1998.

As a Navy test pilot, she flew the CH-46 Sea Knight and V-22 Osprey.

She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and Florida Tech.

In their spare time, Williams and her husband, Michael, enjoy hiking, working out, working on cars, spending time with their dogs and camping.

Williams’s hometown is Needam, Massachusetts

Starliner Commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore

Barry Wilmore piloted space shuttle mission STS-129 and commanded Expedition 42 to the International Space Station.

He has spent 178 days in space and completed four spacewalks.

As a Navy officer and pilot, Wilmore flew the F/A-18 Hornet and T-45 Goshawk.

He is a graduate of Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee. Wilmore is from Tennessee and has two daughters with his wife.

