First Starliner astronauts set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The first astronauts who are planning to fly Boeing’s Starliner mission are expected to arrive at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore and Pilot Suni Williams are headed to Florida’s Space Coast for the major milestone for the Starliner spacecraft.

Last week teams moved Starliner to its launch site at the Kennedy Space Center.

The mission is currently set to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 6.

The test will put Starliner through its paces to confirm its ability to fly passengers to the International Space Station.

Wilmore and Williams are planning to give an update on the mission Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center.

