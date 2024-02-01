NASA astronauts train for its first Starliner mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Boeing are a step closer to the launch of the first crewed flight test of the Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.

This Wednesday, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore participated in an integrated crew exercise simulation for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT).

The exercise which involved NASA, Boeing, and ULA, allowed teams to rehearse prelaunch operations beginning roughly four hours before a targeted liftoff.

Teams are targeting mid-April for the CFT launch. Over the next several weeks, teams will run through additional simulations focused on each phase of the mission.

