Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday.

Channel 9 has reached out to Red Lobster to ask why the stores are closed.

The seafood restaurant chain, which is headquartered in downtown Orlando, has more than 700 locations worldwide.

Channel 9 reported last month that Red Lobster was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The chain, which has struggled financially for years, is noted for its endless shrimp deal.

The company made it a permanent menu option in June, increasing the price from $20 to $25 due to losses, reports said.

Reports said the endless shrimp promotion contributed to Red Lobster’s loss of $11 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The company has had three CEOs in the past two years.

History of Red Lobster

Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby opened the first location in Lakeland in 1968.

General Mills acquired Red Lobster in 1970, and the chain rapidly expanded during the 1980s.

In 1992, the company introduced its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which are freshly baked at its restaurants every 15 minutes. The biscuit mix is even sold by grocers nationwide.

Darden Restaurants sold Red Lobster in 2014, and it became an independent company.

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis is gathering more details about the temporary closures and will report them live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m.

See a list of local locations that are listed as temporarily closed below:

3552 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803

7373 West Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32818

340 West State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

8003 Golden Sky Lane Orlando, FL 32809

20 Towne Center Circle Sanford, FL 32771

10010 US-441 South Leesburg, FL 34788

4010 W Vine Street Kissimmee, FL 34741

