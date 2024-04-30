Red Lobster turmoil: What to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Red Lobster Hospitality LLC — once a Darden restaurant and founded in Lakeland in 1968 by Bill Darden — is in financial trouble.

The company has made headlines for months:

in June, when it turned Ultimate Endless Shrimp from a limited-time offer into a permanent fixture on its menu

in November, when the company revealed it lost $11 million on the menu item

in January, when Thai Union Group, its largest shareholder, announced it would divest itself of all shares in the chain

and in March, when Red Lobster brought in a new CEO

Photos: At least 4 killed, 100 injured after tornadoes hit Oklahoma

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Theme parks bank on new attractions to help draw summer crowds (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group