Red Lobster turmoil: What to know

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
Red Lobster

Red Lobster: The seafood restaurant chain is mulling a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a published report. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Red Lobster Hospitality LLC — once a Darden restaurant and founded in Lakeland in 1968 by Bill Darden — is in financial trouble.

The company has made headlines for months:

  • in June, when it turned Ultimate Endless Shrimp from a limited-time offer into a permanent fixture on its menu
  • in November, when the company revealed it lost $11 million on the menu item
  • in January, when Thai Union Group, its largest shareholder, announced it would divest itself of all shares in the chain
  • and in March, when Red Lobster brought in a new CEO

