Red Lobster turmoil: What to know

Orlando-based Red Lobster Hospitality LLC — once a Darden restaurant and founded in Lakeland in 1968 by Bill Darden — is in financial trouble.
The company has made headlines for months:
- in June, when it turned Ultimate Endless Shrimp from a limited-time offer into a permanent fixture on its menu
- in November, when the company revealed it lost $11 million on the menu item
- in January, when Thai Union Group, its largest shareholder, announced it would divest itself of all shares in the chain
- and in March, when Red Lobster brought in a new CEO
