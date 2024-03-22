Red Lobster names new CEO as Horace Dawson retires

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based restaurant chain Red Lobster on March 21 named Jonathan Tibus — an industry veteran known for short stints and quick turnarounds at national restaurant chains — as its new CEO, a mere six months after the prior CEO took the top spot.

Tibus plans to work closely with outgoing CEO Horace Dawson, who is retiring, he said in a prepared statement. Neither of them was available immediately for comment.

Meanwhile, it’s been six months to the day since Dawson was announced as Orlando-based Red Lobster’s CEO. From 2014 to 2023, Dawson was Red Lobster’s executive vice president and general counsel. He worked at Red Lobster for 21 years and will step down at the end of March.

Read: Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group