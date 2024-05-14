Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday as active weather pattern continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active weather pattern on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms.

Florida’s Panhandle will have a high chance of seeing the worst of the storm activity on Tuesday.

We will also remain hot on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Highs for Tuesday in Central Florida

Our rain and storm chances will be even higher on Wednesday, around 80%.

The end of the week will be drier and hotter, with highs in the middle 90s

Our rain and storm chances will also be higher over the weekend.

