Local food bank has new funds to expand its operations

ORLANDO, Fla. — District 10 Maxwell Frost presented 200 thousand dollars in federal appropriations funding to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The food bank will use the money to purchase a new thermal energy storage system.

The food bank said the new system will allow it to store high volumes of frozen food for distribution.

The freezer technology can also stabilize temperatures in the event of equipment failure or power outages during natural disasters and protect food from spoiling.

Frost said, “It’s groups like this that help fill that gap that ensure people in Central Florida don’t go without a meal.”

The food bank said it feeds 69 thousand people daily across 750 partners in seven counties: Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.

