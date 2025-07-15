Ocala daycare worker accused of child abuse against 6 infants

OCALA, Fla. — Karla L. Penalverty-Gonzalez, 33, a daycare employee, has been arrested by Ocala Police over allegations of child abuse at All Star Learning Academy.

The investigation, led by Detective Pfeifer, revealed multiple incidents of alleged mistreatment of infants between March and July 2025.

The allegations involve six infants aged between 4 months to 9 months old, with claims of physical harm including rough handling, forced feeding, violent shaking, and near suffocation.

A video recording provided by an employee corroborated the claims, showing one incident of mistreatment.

These incidents were first reported to daycare supervisors, but no timely action was taken to address the allegations.

Following the investigation, Gonzalez was taken into custody and actively resisted during her arrest.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified and will mandate remedial training for the daycare staff.

Gonzalez began her employment with the facility in July 2024.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives review the management’s response to these complaints.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed related incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Pfeifer at 352-369-7000.

