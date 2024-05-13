Popular pizzeria to open its 4th location in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A new option for pizza lovers will soon open its doors in Lake Mary.

The popular SoDough Square pizzeria in Orlando will open a fourth location in Seminole County.

The restaurant offers Detroit-style pizza and will open near International Parkway in Lake Mary.

Read: Popular Orlando pizzeria to open 2nd location

The new location will host Tin & Taco and Orange County Brewers.

SoDough Square recently opened a third location at East Orlando near UCF.

Read: Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’

One of SoDough Square’s most popular pies is the Detroit Rob City, which features 24-hour fermented housemade dough, housemade Detroit red sauce made from fresh tomatoes, a brick cheese blend shredded in-house, dollops of whipped ricotta, fresh basil, pinched sausage, Ezzo cupped pepperoni, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group