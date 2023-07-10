Popular Orlando pizzeria to open 2nd location

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The incredibly popular SoDough Square pizzeria in Orlando’s SoDo District will soon open a second location -- this time in Winter Park.

The restaurant, which offers Detroit-style pizzas, will open June 28 in the former Tin & Taco space at West Fairbanks and South New York avenues near Rollins College.

Owner Rob Bair, who grew up near Detroit, told Channel 9 on Thursday that the new restaurant will offer seven recipes unique to the new location, including pies with toppings such as capicola, jalapeño and hot honey. It will also offer salads and dry-rub wings.

The new location will offer strictly dinner service at first from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- or until it sells out of food -- Wednesday through Sunday.

If you’re still craving tacos and burritos from Tin & Taco -- SoDough Square’s sister restaurant -- while you’re in Winter Park, you’re in luck.

Bair said he plans to buy property nearby to build a new Tin & Taco location. The restaurant, which was founded in 2017, already has locations in downtown Orlando, the SoDo District, Lake Mary, Waterford Lakes and New Smyrna Beach.

He said he also plans to open two to three more SoDough Square locations in Central Florida before venturing out to the coast.

Bair is also the creator of Gringos Locos, which was founded in 2009 and has locations in downtown Orlando, the SoDo District, the Milk District, at the University of Central Florida and in the Amway Center.

One of SoDough Square’s most popular pies -- and Bair’s favorite pizza on the menu -- is the Detroit Rob City, which features 24-hour fermented housemade dough, housemade Detroit red sauce made from fresh tomatoes, a brick cheese blend shredded in house, dollops of whipped ricotta, fresh basil, pinched sausage, Ezzo cupped pepperoni and Mike’s Hot Honey.

Take a look at it below:

SoDough Square (SoDough Square)

And peek inside the new Winter Park location below:

See a map of the new location below:

