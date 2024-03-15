Teens shoot woman trying to break up fight in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a woman was shot while trying to break up a fight in Pine Hills.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Livewood Oaks and Redwood Oaks drives.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot while trying to break up a fight between a group of juveniles.

The victim told deputies two of the teens pulled out guns and began shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and K9 units were called in, but no arrests were made.

Deputies said the woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

