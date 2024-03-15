‘She just loved life’: Mother of woman who died in gas explosion says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of 31-year-old Mikeanesha Moore is preparing for her funeral in Illinois on Saturday.

The mother of three died eight days after a gas explosion in her family’s apartment in the Woodhill Apartments in Orange County.

Moore suffered 3rd and 4th degree burns to more than 40% of her body.

Real estate attorney Barry Miller outlined the landlord’s responsibilities and what’s required under Florida law.

“The landlord has the obligation, and it’s called an implied warranty of habitability,” Miller said. “So, it’s an implied warranty under the law, and says that the landlord has to give a safe place for the tenant to move into.”

A lawsuit filed against the property owner, manager and gas company states the fire department found uncapped and unplugged gas lines in the laundry room.

It adds that the complex never conducted a safety inspection before Moore moved in.

“When the landlord was readying the unit for a new tenant, that should be an item that they should check to make sure is in the condition so that the parties can move in,” Miller said.

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District, which is named in the lawsuit confirmed that since January 2023 it received 54 calls regarding potential gas leaks inside apartments at Woodhill.

It completed on-site investigations for all, and found 41 leaks, turning those reports over to either the renter or apartment office.

“The landlord needs to have make sure and warrant that it’s habitable,” Miller said. “When there’s leaky gas that’s not habitable.”

“She just loved life,” Latrice Moore, Mikeaneshsa’s mother said. “She loved making TikTok’s and YouTube and her best friend was her husband and kids.”

Miller said it is crucial that you document any issues that you have at your rental property that includes reporting it to code enforcement. He said that will help them hold property owners accountable if they’re liable.

Moore’s husband and kids are now living in a hotel after losing everything in the explosion.

Below is a link to their go fund me.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ndx8kt-family-displaced-lost-everything

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District sent us a statement Wednesday night.

Below is the full statement from Lake Apopka Natural Gas District Attributable to the GM/CEO Brent Haywood.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those impacted by the March 1 explosion in the Woodhill Apartments community.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District has received 54 total calls regarding potential gas leaks within properties in that community. We always respond immediately to any such call as an emergency and our response continues until any risks are identified and eliminated. Our records indicate that we followed proper procedures in response to every call, including inspecting apartments to identify whether a leak existed, and if so, to cap the leak, shut appropriate valves and provide instructions for having a licensed plumber complete repair.

Our employees train for these situations and we coordinate training with local emergency responders to assure that we provide the safest, most reliable, energy service to our customers and communities.

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District has been in full support of the ongoing investigation and has been sharing all relevant information with law enforcement and fire officials. We completed a thorough internal investigation and found nothing to indicate that our distribution system, procedures, or operational practices contributed to the tragic incident. The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District distribution system is safe and will remain so with the diligence that our communities deserve.

We are here to support the community and most importantly those impacted through the healing process during this difficult time.”

