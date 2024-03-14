Wig-wearing Edgewater bank robbery suspect arrested in Georgia

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police have identified the man who they say robbed a bank at gunpoint while wearing a long wig Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 1900 S. Ridgewood Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a reported robbery.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller while brandishing a gun before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspected robber was described as a black man wearing a long-haired wig with blue jeans, a white shirt and a light-grey, zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Police shared photographs of the suspect from the bank’s security cameras in an attempt to get help figuring out who he was.

Through “numerous investigative means and tireless efforts,” police say they were able to identify the suspected robber as Henry Wayne Collier, who was already on federal probation for previous bank robberies and had recently been released from prison for another crime spree.

According to Edgewater police, Collier was found in Glynn County, Georgia by the Glynn County Police Department and Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Detectives from the Edgewater Police Department also responded to the scene in Georgia to obtain arrest warrants for Collier.

The bank robbery investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case or similar cases to contact Detective Sergeant Binz at (386) 410-3546.

Tips can also be relayed anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida here or by calling 1-888-277-8477.

