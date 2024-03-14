Madeline Soto case: Trial date set for Stephan Sterns

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A trial date was set Thursday for Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The girl’s body was found March 1 in rural Osceola County, several days after she was reported missing in Orange County. But no one has been charged in her death so far.

During a pretrial hearing Thursday, another hearing was scheduled for April 24 and Sterns’ jury trial was scheduled for May 13. His arraignment is scheduled for April 2.

The State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it filed 60 new charges against Sterns, including multiple counts of sexual battery of a child and child pornography possession.

Some of the charges Sterns faces are punishable by life in prison should he be convicted.

He is being held without bail at the Osceola County Jail.

