Teen pulls gun on spring break crowd after fight in New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a 16-year-old pulled a gun on people at New Smyrna Beach.

Video shared with Channel 9 shows a fight break out at the beach before the incident.

One person in the video appears to run around with a gun.

Body camera videos show Volusia County deputies chasing down the teen, who eventually runs into the ocean.

Deputies said the teen then threw a gun and bag into the water while other officers responded to the scene.

The teen later complied and surrendered to law enforcement.

Deputies said they recovered the gun and bag that had 20 bags of marijuana inside.

The teen was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including robbery and violation of probation.

