Man accused of killing workers in DUI crash set to make first appearance Wednesday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Bryan Howard is currently sitting in the Marion County Jail.

The 41-year-old is accused of being under the influence this Tuesday morning when he killed at least eight people, and this isn’t the first crash he’s accused of causing.

Channel 9 found a long criminal history that includes a prior arrest for another one.

What started as a normal trip to work ended in a mass tragedy on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., investigators said 41-year-old Bryan Howard was under the influence when he side-swiped a bus that was bringing 53 migrant workers to a watermelon farm in Marion County.

“They’re supposed to be out working, supplying for their families and my neighbor who was drunk and killed them,” said Landon Barnes who lives next to Howard.

According to FHP the bus veered onto the shoulder of the roadway, hit a tree, and went through a fence -- before it flipped over -- along State Road 40.

Eight people were killed.

At least 38 others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

We spoke with Barnes who recently lost loved ones to a drunk driver.

“It’s unsettling knowing he was driving around drunk a full-blown adult not thinking about anybody,” Barnes said.

Channel 9 stopped by Howard’s home. The light was on, and someone was home but they would not come to the door.

“I wanna move out i don’t want to be around it that’s terrifying,” said Mary Zappone who is also Howard’s neighbor.

Channel 9 also dug into Howard’s criminal history.

“It’s surreal I’ve been thinking about it all day,” said Zappone.

Over the last 20 years -- he has been arrested twice on drug charges -- as well as for grand theft and driving without a license.

Howard was also found guilty of leaving the scene of a prior crash.

“Somethings got to be done or else this is going to keep happening,” said Zappone.

“It’s unsettling to know that your neighbor could take so many lives,” said Barnes.

