Central Florida teacher leads in ‘America’s Favorite Teacher’ competition

PALM BAY, Fla. — A dedicated teacher from Central Florida is currently vying for the title of “America’s Favorite Teacher,” and her positive impact on her students is truly inspiring.

Cyrena Thrower, who teaches kindergarten at Columbia Elementary School in Palm Bay, was in first place as of last night.

We’ll find out next week whether she wins this special competition—which celebrates educators from all over the country.

Live voting link: Here

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