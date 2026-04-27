US measles outbreak declared over, with around 144 cases reported in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The largest measles outbreak in the U.S. in decades has now come to an end.

Health officials said the outbreak lasted about six months with nearly 1,000 cases and more than 20 hospitalizations.

Data shows around 144 cases have been reported in Florida, with some also leading to hospitalizations.

Officials said lower vaccination rates are driving the trend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in the year 2000.

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