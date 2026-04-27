Lanes reopen after overturned vehicle significantly delays westbound I-4 near Orlando

Update 2:00 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lanes have reopened, and the obstruction has been removed from the highway after the Orlando Police Department and EMS responded to an overturned vehicle on the westbound I-4.

Channel 9 crews are monitoring traffic cameras to see little to no traffic congestion.

As we receive additional details on what led to the crash and confirm with local law enforcement if any participating parties were injured, we will update accordingly.

Major traffic incident halts westbound I-4 near Orlando

A major traffic incident involving an overturned vehicle has brought all westbound lanes of I-4 to a standstill, causing significant disruptions for commuters.

Emergency crews are on the scene near State Road 50, working to clear the wreckage and assess the situation. The Orlando Police Department is investigating the crash.

Police confirm that traffic is being diverted onto West Colonial Drive.

Remain with Channel 9 as we continue to monitor the traffic situation near downtown Orlando, and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

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