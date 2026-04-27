Major traffic incident halts westbound I-4 near Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A major traffic incident involving an overturned vehicle has brought all westbound lanes of I-4 to a standstill, causing significant disruptions for commuters.

Emergency crews are on the scene near State Road 50, working to clear the wreckage and assess the situation. The Orlando Police Department is investigating the crash.

Police confirm that traffic is being diverted onto West Colonial Drive.

Remain with Channel 9 as we continue to monitor the traffic situation near downtown Orlando, and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

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