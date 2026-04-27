Orange County

Major traffic incident halts westbound I-4 near Orlando

Overturned vehicle halts I-4 westbound traffic near SR 50 in Orlando. Find out how this incident impacts your commute and get real-time news.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Overturned vehicle halts I-4 westbound Overturned vehicle halts I-4 westbound traffic near SR 50 in Orlando. Find out how this incident impacts your commute and get real-time news.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A major traffic incident involving an overturned vehicle has brought all westbound lanes of I-4 to a standstill, causing significant disruptions for commuters.

Emergency crews are on the scene near State Road 50, working to clear the wreckage and assess the situation. The Orlando Police Department is investigating the crash.

Police confirm that traffic is being diverted onto West Colonial Drive.

Remain with Channel 9 as we continue to monitor the traffic situation near downtown Orlando, and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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