Orange County

Heavy police presence at Orlando apartment complex under investigation

Channel 9 crews report significant police presence at an Orlando apartment complex. Updates to follow as more details emerge.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orange County Apartment Complex Channel 9 crews report a significant police presence at an Orlando apartment complex. Updates to follow as more details emerge.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 crews are monitoring breaking news in Orange County concerning a significant police presence at an Orlando apartment complex, as eyewitnesses describe a scene.

Our team is currently en route to the scene to gather more information about the significant police activity.

We have contacted the Orlando Police Department and will provide additional updates as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read