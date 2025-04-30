Man with knife shot to death by deputy in Palm Shores, sheriff says

PALM SHORES, Fla. — A man was shot to death Wednesday morning by a deputy from Brevard County, according to law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at a residence in Palm Shores.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his deputies responded to the home after a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m.

The woman told 911 dispatchers that a man inside the home was damaging things and threatening her life.

First responders arrived and successfully extricated the woman from the home.

Deputies said the man later emerged from the home’s front door with a knife raised above his head and approached the deputy.

The deputy said he felt in fear for his life and shot the man several times

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The deputy was not injured.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

