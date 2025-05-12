Spirit flight from Houston to Orlando makes emergency landing due to autopilot issues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several passengers on a flight to Orlando had a long delay after their plane had to make an emergency landing.

Spirit Flight 2166 from Houston was diverted to Pensacola on Saturday after the plane lost its autopilot.

Passengers said they had to wait six hours for repairs before continuing to Orlando.

It’s unclear what caused the malfunction.

It's unclear what caused the malfunction.

