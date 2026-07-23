Volusia and Osceola teachers can win $250 for classroom supplies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers in Volusia and Osceola counties have a chance to receive $250 for classroom supplies ahead of the new school year.

Beachside Hospitality Group has launched its seventh annual Amazon Wish List Give Back program, which will distribute $12,000 among 48 Florida teachers.

Eight teachers from Volusia County and four from Osceola County will be selected.

Teacher giveback rules

Teachers can enter by posting their Amazon classroom wish list in the comments of the designated giveaway post on a participating restaurant’s Facebook page.

Participating Central Florida restaurants include:

Crabby’s On The Lakefront in Osceola County

Crabby’s Oceanside in Volusia County

Crabby’s Bar & Grill NSB in Volusia County

Only one entry is required per teacher. Submissions must be posted by July 30, and winners will be announced July 31.

“As this initiative continues to grow each year, we’re reminded of just how much our teachers give to their students and communities,” Beachside Hospitality Group CEO Greg Powers said.

The company said the program has provided more than $45,000 in Amazon gift cards to more than 175 educators since it began.

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