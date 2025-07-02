Volusia County father charged with first-degree murder of infant left in truck

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned that Scott Gardner was charged with first-degree murder for the murder of his 18-month-old son.

On June 19, Scott Allen Gardner, 33, was taken into custody by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the Ormond Beach Police Department, facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

The charges were related to Gardner’s 18-month-old son, Sebastian, who was left alone in a locked truck for more than three hours on June 6, according to deputies.

Deputies say Sebastian was left in a hot truck while Gardner got a haircut and went drinking inside Hanky Panky’s Lounge.

