Deputies send clear warning to stop 2nd planned ‘Takeover’ of Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida law enforcement is preparing for potential summer break challenges as hundreds of teenagers organize “takeover” events through social media, leading to chaos and arrests.

At one such event recently at Icon Park in Orlando, nine people were arrested and two deputies were injured as 54 deputies responded to break up multiple fights.

Authorities are now preparing for another social media-organized takeover event planned for next month, according to a flier circulating online.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed that these events are organized by teenagers through social media, rather than by specific promoters.

Mina said authorities were aware of the potential for the Icon Park event because they monitor social media.

The two deputies injured during the Icon Park incident have since been released from the hospital.

Similar events have occurred recently in the region, including chaos brought by crowds to Daytona Beach during spring break.

Mina is issuing a warning ahead of the next planned takeover event.

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