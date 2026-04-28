Downtown Orlando event offers free headshots and career coaches for job seekers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Job seekers in Orlando will have an opportunity this week to receive free professional headshots and career coaching during a workforce development event in downtown Orlando.

Merit America, a national nonprofit focused on career training for workers in low-wage jobs, is hosting the one-day event Thursday at Eola View.

The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include free professional photography sessions, career coaching, networking opportunities and guidance on improving online professional profiles.

Organizers said participants will work with Vanity Portrait Studio to receive headshots designed for use on professional networking sites, job applications and resumes.

Merit America officials said career coaches and local community partners will also be available to provide job-search advice and feedback on professional branding.

The Orlando event is part of a national workforce initiative that has also held similar events in San Francisco, New York City and Dallas.

According to the organization, nearly 3,000 learners in Florida have participated in its programs, including about 500 in the Orlando metro area.

Organizers said the event is designed to help job seekers overcome barriers such as limited access to professional networks and updated career materials.

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