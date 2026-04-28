Code Yellow lockdown lifted at North Marion High School

Update 3:30 p.m.

CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department provided updates that deputies have cleared the school and that the Code Yellow has been lifted.

Law enforcement state that this threat is presently being investigated as a possible swatting attempt.

Code Yellow lockdown at North Marion High School in Citra

North Marion High School in Citra is presently under a Code Yellow lockdown following a reported threat. An augmented law enforcement presence from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is on-site, actively investigating the matter.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported threat, with Marion County Fire Rescue supporting law enforcement. This follows a separate incident at Forest High School the day before.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that updates will continue to be provided as their investigation progresses.

Channel 9 has reached out to the school district and is dispatching a crew to follow the breaking news in Marion County.

Authorities will continue to provide updates as the investigation into the reported threat progresses.

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