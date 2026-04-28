New development raises excitement for shoppers, Traffic concerns in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. — A new development is coming to Orange County. Lake Nona West is a 400,000-square-foot shopping center with stores, restaurants, and an activity space.

“I actually think it’s awesome because there aren’t a lot of shopping places, shopping malls,” Meka Jordan, a Lake Nona resident, said. “I think it’s convenient because it’s closer for everybody. You don’t have to go far.”

Jordan has lived in Lake Nona for 6 years and has seen the town’s booming growth.

She said she thinks Lake Nona West will shorten her commute for everyday errands, but she’s worried about more drivers on the road.

“It’s going to be harder for people to get where they need to go,” Jordan said. “I think it’s going to be more traffic.”

For years, Channel 9 has reported on the congestion of major roadways like Narcoossee and Boggy Creek Roads.

Along with studies on what new stores residents want to see in the area, Jessi Blakley, the VP for Tavistock U.S., said infrastructure improvements are top of mind, too.

“As you arrive at Lake Nona West, you’re going to notice new roundabouts that keep traffic flowing,” Blakley said. “To the east of us, the Central Florida Expressway will open S.R. 534 in a few years. There is going to be an abundance of options to improve traffic and mobility in the region.”

The shopping center will feature many stores, including Target, a new restaurant, Canonita, and a pilates studio.

With hopes of making shopping more convenient for Lake Nona residents and those in Southeast Orange and Northeast Osceola Counties.

“You don’t have to drive 25, 35, 40 minutes to get to those everyday needs,” Blakley said. “It’s all going to be in your backyard.”

The first store expected to open in Lake Nona West is HomeSense. That date is set for the middle of May, and other stores will follow through the fall.

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