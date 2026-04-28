FDOT focused on new technology to enhance safety in road work zones

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is implementing new technology to enhance safety in work zones across the state.

This initiative follows thousands of crashes in recent years, including fatalities, on Florida roads.

New data indicates Florida experienced more than 16,000 work zone crashes in 2023, resulting in 74 fatalities.

The number of crashes climbed to nearly 16,900 in 2024, with fatalities decreasing to 62.

In response, FDOT launched its Safety Work Zone Innovation for Today and Tomorrow, or SWIFTT Challenge, to collaborate with private companies, local governments and industry experts on new solutions.

One of the key innovations being deployed is a robotic pavement marking system.

This system allows crews to stripe roads from inside a truck using geolocation technology, thereby reducing the need for workers to be exposed to traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also expanding “smart work zones,” which utilize sensors and digital message boards to monitor traffic and provide warnings to drivers about changing conditions ahead.

Other technologies giving real-time alerts to workers include systems combining lidar, radar and cameras, as well as wearable devices.

However, officials noted that technology has limitations. Driver behavior remains a critical factor in work zone safety.

Nationwide, four out of five people killed in work zones are drivers or passengers, not workers.

FDOT emphasizes that drivers must pay attention, adhere to traffic shifts and move over.

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