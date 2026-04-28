Volusia County deputy recovering, eager to return to work

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County deputy who was shot last month is feeling ready to return to work. Luis Diaz Polanco shared his thoughts with us outside an awards ceremony in Deltona.

This is the body camera footage from the day Polanco was shot outside his home. One bullet hit his body camera, which probably saved his life. Rivera told us his recovery is going very well.

He said, ‘It’s definitely humbling, realizing how quickly you live could have been taken and you are leaving behind. So I’m just thankful I have the opportunity to come to my family and see my kids grow up.’

Rivera hopes to be back at work on light duty by June. Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to follow his recovery journey.

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