Shake Shack rolls out summer BBQ menu in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shake Shack is rolling out a limited-time barbecue menu in Orlando, featuring a new sandwich built around slow-cooked pork ribs and the chain’s first mac and cheese side.

The seasonal menu launched Tuesday at Orlando-area Shake Shack locations and includes the new BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, made with hand-deboned baby back pork ribs, barbecue sauce, coleslaw and pickles on a potato bun.

The company said the pork is slow-cooked for nine hours and seasoned with a barbecue spice blend that includes apple cider vinegar.

The sandwich is priced at $12.99 and headlines the return of Shake Shack’s Smoky BBQ menu, which also brings back the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger and Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

The new mac and cheese, priced at $5.99, features cavatappi pasta in a cheddar and American cheese sauce topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

Other returning items include spicy fries and spicy cheese fries served with ranch.

Shake Shack is also adding seasonal drinks and desserts, including strawberry lemonade, tropical mango lemonade and a key lime pie shake.

The menu is available for a limited time, though the company has not announced an end date.

The new rib sandwich marks a different direction for Shake Shack, which has traditionally centered its limited-time offerings around burgers, chicken sandwiches and frozen custard flavors. The addition of a rib-based sandwich and comfort-food side suggests the company is leaning more heavily into summer barbecue flavors this year.

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