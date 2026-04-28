Marion County man sentenced in federal child pornography case

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after investigators found child pornography on his cellphone and determined he had illegally reentered the United States after a prior deportation.

Federal prosecutors said Marlon Jefferson Fajardo-Paiz, 22, was sentenced by Thomas P. Barber to eight years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material and illegal reentry by a previously deported person.

According to court records, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Fajardo-Paiz in April 2025 during an investigation into a cybertip involving the online upload of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said Fajardo-Paiz admitted he had viewed, downloaded and transmitted the material.

Authorities later searched his cellphone and found at least 20 files containing child sexual abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Federal officials said Fajardo-Paiz had previously been removed from the United States in 2018 and did not have permission to return.

The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.

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