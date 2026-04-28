Sunshine returns to Central Florida as temperatures climb toward 90 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry and warmer air will start to take over after a front moved through Central Florida on Monday.

The coast saw spotty showers throughout much of Monday.

A few more are possible at times between Tuesday morning and the middle of the afternoon.

The rest of our area will begin to see more sunshine, and temperatures will return to the mid-80s.

The stronger winds that were around on Monday are beginning to subside and now with dry air temperature can rise relatively quickly.

This could cause our high temperatures on Wednesday to reach 90 degrees and stay there into the weekend.

Our best chance of rain over the next seven days will also come this weekend with the next cold front.

Some thunderstorms are possible with this next front, but it is too early to know potential rain totals or severe weather potential.

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