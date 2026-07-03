Volusia County officials urge beach safety as Fourth of July crowds fill coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are spending the fourth of July holiday stretch along the Volusia County coastline. Crowds flocked to the beach Friday morning putting some areas at capacity before noon.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson rode along with the sheriff’s office to see the action.

There are some notable changes at the drive beaches this holiday weekend.

For starters, you will see barriers at almost every toll booth after a worker was killed in a tragic crash last month. You also can no longer park on the sand in front of off beach parks.

Sergeant Bill Leven with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said traffic violations are by far the biggest issue.

“We have a strict 10 mph speed limit on the beach and that obviously is for all the kids we have out here, very tight travel lanes, so congested so today that will definitely be one of the biggest things we’re out here looking for,” said Sgt. Leven.

Other issues deputies deal with especially on the fourth of July, reminding people to not drink alcohol on the beach.

Volusia County officials warn of fireworks ban on beaches ahead of Fourth of July (WFTV)

“If you plan on doing that, there’s plenty of nice restaurants that we have or go back to the room or pool deck,” said Sgt. Leven.

Recent tragic events have also prompted county leaders to take new precautions on top of no more parking on certain sections of the sand, families are now being strongly encouraged to avoid the drive beaches all together.

Massive crowds and more narrow beaches caused by super mid-day high tides, mixed with sand berms left from a recent renourishment project are driving that advice. It also comes after a 22-month-old girl was killed in traffic in New Smyrna Beach Memorial Day Weekend.

“Our biggest thing is keep your kids on the same side of traffic that you are on so if you are on the water side, keep your kids with you on the water side. If you come back up to where your car is parked, keep your kids up at the cars area,” said Sgt. Leven.

Before noon Friday, Volusia Beach Safety had already made 50 ocean rescues. There are strong rip currents and those conditions are expected all weekend long.

Fireworks are also prohibited on the beach and setting them off can result in fines and arrests. Officials said they not only threaten public safety but also disrupt a record breaking sea turtle nesting season.

There are 1,100 nests across the county and fireworks can disorient nesting turtles and their hatchlings.

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