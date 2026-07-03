Egypt and Australia head to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation

ARLINGTON, Texas — Egypt and Australia are headed to extra time at the World Cup with their round of 32 match even at 1-1 on Friday.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Egypt defender Mohamed Hany became the first player with two own-goals in the same World Cup tournament, allowing Australia to even the score at 1-1.

Emam Ashour scored in the 13th minute for Egypt, which is making its debut in the knockout round of the World Cup. Australia is looking for first knockout victory in the third try for the Socceroos.

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