US Army veteran family celebrates new Habitat for Humanity home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran and his family are celebrating a fresh start after receiving the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home.

Brian Nakamura, his wife and their six children officially moved into their new five-bedroom home during a dedication ceremony in the Windhorst Commons community.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough, the family had been living in a crowded three-bedroom townhouse before partnering with the organization. Their new home also provides a dedicated bedroom for their 13-year-old son, Bradley, who has autism.

The home was built through Habitat’s Veterans Build program with support from Old Republic Title. As part of the program, Nakamura completed hundreds of hours of “sweat equity,” helping build Habitat homes, participating in homeownership education and purchasing the home with an affordable mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity said Windhorst Commons will include 23 hurricane-resilient homes for veterans and working families, with the remaining homes expected to be completed by early 2027.

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