Florida colleges may ban undocumented student enrollment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s public college system is one vote away from approving a policy that would bar undocumented students from enrolling in the state’s 28 public colleges, a move that has sparked debate over access to higher education and potential financial impacts on schools.

The proposal, approved by the Florida Board of Education last Tuesday, is scheduled for a final vote in two weeks.

If adopted, it would require applicants to Florida’s public colleges to provide proof of citizenship before being admitted.

Locally, the rule would apply to institutions including Valencia College, Seminole State College, and Daytona State College.

Supporters of the measure argue it follows recent changes in state education policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called it a “logical next step” after the state previously ended in-state tuition eligibility for undocumented students.

Opponents and some education leaders warn the policy could result in significant financial losses for colleges, potentially costing millions in tuition revenue.

They also note that roughly 50,000 undocumented students in Florida are currently pursuing higher education.

While the proposal moves forward, questions remain about implementation and possible legal challenges, which could delay or alter its rollout even if it receives final approval.

College officials say the policy would not affect students already enrolled.

If approved, the restriction would apply only to new students seeking to enroll in Florida’s public college system.

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