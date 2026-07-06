Annual event at Stonewall National Museum to spotlight LGBTQ+ leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library is renaming its annual fundraiser as it looks to put a larger focus on education, preservation and the future of LGBTQ+ history.

The event, now called Focus on the Future, is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Mary Porter Ballroom in Fort Lauderdale, according to the museum.

The celebration was previously known as Back to the Drive.

Museum leaders said the annual event supports Stonewall National Museum’s educational programming and its work to preserve LGBTQ+ history.

The museum said this year’s event will focus on bringing people together and recognizing LGBTQ+ leaders. Guests for this year’s program have not yet been announced.

Robert Kesten, president and CEO of Stonewall National Museum, said the event comes at a time when many LGBTQ+ people are feeling pressure from national debates and political fights.

“Our goal with ‘Focus on the Future’ is to remind people of the importance of knowledge no matter your age or where you live,” Kesten said in a statement. “Knowledge is power and prepares us to take on the challenges we face.”

Kesten said he hopes people leave the event with a stronger sense of connection and unity.

The museum’s annual celebration has previously featured guests including Billy Porter, Jacqueline Bisset, Wes Ramsey, C. Jay Cox, Kirkland Tibbels and journalist Eugene Daniels.

Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library was founded in South Florida more than 50 years ago and describes itself as the first LGBTQ+ museum in the United States. The organization houses historical records, archival materials and educational resources focused on LGBTQ+ history.

The Focus on the Future celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

More information is available through Stonewall National Museum.

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