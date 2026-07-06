Treasury Department launches ‘Trump Accounts’ to help parents save

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new federal savings program aimed at children has officially launched, giving parents a new option to set aside money for future education and other long-term expenses.

The program, called the “Trump Account,” was introduced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and opened on Saturday.

It allows parents to open an account for any child born between January 2025 and December 2028.

Under the program, the federal government will contribute $1,000 to each eligible account after it is opened.

Officials say the goal is to encourage early savings for children and help families build financial security over time.

Financial experts say parents considering the program should think carefully about how the account might fit into their long-term planning.

While the Trump Account can be used for a variety of future expenses, including education, experts note there may be other established savings tools that better match specific goals.

For families focused primarily on college costs, advisors often point to 529 college savings plans as a more targeted option. These accounts are specifically designed for education expenses and can offer tax advantages depending on how funds are used.

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