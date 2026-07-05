Seminole County deputy struck by lightning, expected to recover

GENEVA, Fla. — A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to a local hospital after he was struck by lightning on Sunday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

SCFD said the deputy was touching a gate when they were indirectly struck.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is conscious and alert, according to SCFD.

WFTV has reached out for more information.

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